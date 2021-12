Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 15:54 Hits: 4

Annalena Baerbock, Germany's new foreign minister, discussed the Poland-Belarus border and issues over rule of law during her inaugural visit to Warsaw.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-s-new-foreign-minister-makes-inaugural-visit-to-poland/a-60083579?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf