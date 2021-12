Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 16:05 Hits: 4

The Norwegian world number 1 defeated Ian Nepomniachtchi in game 11 in Dubai to acquire an unassailable lead, sealing victory with three games to spare.

