The James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful space observatory ever built, is set for launch in late December from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana after decades of waiting. An engineering marvel, the telescope is expected to beam back new clues to the origins of the Universe and Earth-like planets beyond our solar system.

