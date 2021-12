Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 13:06 Hits: 4

France will open classified police files from the Algerian war 15 years ahead of schedule in order to "look the truth in the eyes", the government announced on Friday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20211210-france-to-open-classified-algerian-war-archives-15-years-ahead-of-schedule