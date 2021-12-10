'Natural beauty': Pandemic offers chance at sustainable rebirth for famed Thai beach

Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 13:59 Hits: 4

It was made famous by the film "The Beach", starring Leonardo DiCaprio, but in recent years mass tourism has ravaged Thailand's Maya Bay, located in the idyllic Phi Phi islands. Now, after an extended shutdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic, there are signs that this natural paradise is recovering. As visitors begin to return, the Thai government and tour operators are keen to avoid the mistakes of the past.

