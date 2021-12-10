The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Online porn: An empire under scrutiny

Online porn: An empire under scrutiny In North America, the online porn industry is booming. Many low-budget shoots are now taking place in Canada. The videos then end up on streaming platforms that are among the world's most visited websites. But not all pornographic films are produced legally: Some content is posted without the consent of those involved. In certain cases, this can even amount to child porn or rape. Our reporters François Rihouay, Fanny Chauvin and Loubna Anaki investigate.

