Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 15:29 Hits: 4

IPOH: Perak police has arrested four youths believed to be involved in the bullying incident at a boarding school in Kuala Kangsar. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/10/four-youths-arrested-over-viral-bullying-incident