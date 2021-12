Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 10:00 Hits: 5

Instead of loosening supply-side carbon policies, as some short-sighted voices advocate, we must keep our eye on the main goal even in periods of high energy prices. That means focusing on the inevitable, well-managed decline of coal, oil, and gas and their substitution by efficient clean energy.

