Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 17:10 Hits: 9

Germany's former leader will write the book with her long-serving adviser Beate Baumann. Merkel had been tight-lipped about her post-political plans before the announcement.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/angela-merkel-to-pen-political-memoir/a-60084431?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf