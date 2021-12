Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 14:00 Hits: 3

China’s current role in the global economy might not be exactly what the United States envisioned when it supported the country’s accession to the World Trade Organization 20 years ago. But, in its own way, China is fulfilling the promise of that step, and it will most likely continue to do so, as long as the US lets it.

