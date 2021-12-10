Supreme Court leaves pregnant Texans still in danger, but gives abortion providers narrow legal path

Category: World Hits: 12
In a rare Friday decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Texas abortion providers can sue the state’s “executive licensing officials” to block S.B. 8, the state’s six-week abortion ban. The Court, however, also denied the Biden Administration’s request to block the law entirely. Critically and horribly, the Court refused to put a stay on the law blocking its enforcement in Texas while the litigation plays out.
This means the people of Texas still cannot obtain an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy—a point at which most pregnant people don’t even know they’re pregnant—unless they travel out of state.
While the decision allows the abortion provider lawsuit to go forward, it does limit who can be sued—state court judges, clerks, and the state attorney general cannot be sued by providers. The only remaining defendants are those with "specific disciplinary authority over medical licensees."
Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor blasted the majority for allowing the law to stand while it’s fought in the courts, and for dismissing the Justice Department’s suit. “The Court should have put an end to this madness months ago, before S.B. 8 first went into effect. It failed to do so then, and it fails again today,” she wrote in her dissent.
"Although some path to relief not recognized today may yet exist, the Court has now foreclosed the most straightforward route under its precedents,” Sotomayor wrote.
I concur in the Court’s judgment that the petitioners’ suit may proceed against certain executive licensing officials who retain enforcement authority under Texas law, and I trust the District Court will act expeditiously to enter much-needed relief. I dissent, however, from the Court’s dangerous departure from its precedents, which establish that federal courts can and should issue relief when a State enacts a law that chills the exercise of a constitutional right and aims to evade judicial review. By foreclosing suit against state-court officials and the state attorney general, the Court effectively invites other States to refine S. B. 8’s model for nullifying federal rights. The Court thus betrays not only the citizens of Texas, but also our constitutional system of government.
