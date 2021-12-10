Hold the Line : Watch Filipina Journalist Maria Ressa's Full Nobel Peace Prize Acceptance Speech

Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 13:30 Hits: 7

Filipina journalist Maria Ressa and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov accepted the Nobel Peace Prize Friday for their “efforts to safeguard freedom of expression.” “There are so many more journalists persecuted in the shadows with neither exposure nor support, and governments are doubling down with impunity,” said Ressa in her acceptance speech at Friday’s Nobel ceremony, which we play in full.

