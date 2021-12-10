The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Hold the Line : Watch Filipina Journalist Maria Ressa's Full Nobel Peace Prize Acceptance Speech

Seg2 ressa 2

Filipina journalist Maria Ressa and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov accepted the Nobel Peace Prize Friday for their “efforts to safeguard freedom of expression.” “There are so many more journalists persecuted in the shadows with neither exposure nor support, and governments are doubling down with impunity,” said Ressa in her acceptance speech at Friday’s Nobel ceremony, which we play in full.

