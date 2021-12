Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 02:41 Hits: 2

U.S. President Joe Biden told Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on December 9 that the United States fully supports Ukrainian sovereignty in the face of a buildup of Russian troops near its border, the White House said.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-biden-zelenskiy-bucharest-nine-us-nato-russia/31602524.html