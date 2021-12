Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 10:03 Hits: 1

France will not join a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, calling such a move “insignificant”. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, meanwhile, said Paris was still seeking a common EU stance on the issue.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211209-france-will-not-join-boycott-of-beijing-olympics-seeking-common-eu-stance