Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 02:06 Hits: 2

Fifty-four mostly Central Americans were killed on Thursday when the truck they were in flipped over in southern Mexico, in one of the worst accidents involving migrants who risk their lives to reach the United States.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211210-dozens-killed-in-southern-mexico-as-trailer-carrying-migrants-crashes