Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 07:31 Hits: 2

SARATOK: Do not waste time by casting a vote for Krian incumbent Datuk Ali Biju, as he has withdrawn from the election, says Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth chief Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/10/sarawak-polls-don039t-waste-your-vote-on-withdrawn-candidate-ali-biju-says-pbb-youth-chief