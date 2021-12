Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 08:34 Hits: 2

PETALING JAYA: The Transport Ministry and the World Maritime University (WMU) will restart the process of its academic cooperation after the Covid-19 pandemic derailed their plans for the past two years, says Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/10/dr-wee-transport-ministry-and-world-maritime-university-to-restart-its-academic-cooperation