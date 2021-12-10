News Roundup: Trump's sedition allies scramble to refuse testimony; Dems fed up with Boebert stunts

Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 03:30 Hits: 5

In the news today: The economic news continues to be surprisingly bright, considering that we're still knee-deep in a worldwide pandemic. As courts continue to treat the invented "executive privilege" claims an ex-president with skepticism, Donald Trump's inner circle is shifting to declarations that they'll invoke their Fifth Amendment rights—the right to refuse to testify when accused of committing a crime—if forced to appear before the congressional committee investigating the origins of the Jan. 6 insurrection. That's not necessarily a maneuver that's going to pay off any better for them, however.

In the Senate, the dance to keep the government open without requiring a single Republican vote to do so and while keeping the filibuster intact has once again devolved into farce. And in the House, fed-up Democrats want to see the bigoted pro-sedition Boebert stripped of duties for her relentless attacks on a Muslim colleague. Just because the Republican Party refuses to impose ethical standards for its members doesn't mean the rest of Congress has to put up with it.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• New jobless claims hit a 52-year low. How will the media spin that to be bad for Biden?

• Trump insiders believe Fifth Amendment is the ultimate roadblock, but it may just be a speed bump

• Senate moves toward fracturing the filibuster to raise the debt ceiling, just this once

• Democrats introduce resolution condemning Boebert’s anti-Muslim hate, call for committee removal

• Secret texts from Torrance cops uncover messages threatening to lynch Black people, ‘gas’ Jews

Community Spotlight:

• The Government needs to treat foreign misinformation regarding COVID as biological warfare

• America's Supreme problem

Also trending from the community:

• The latest COVID deaths are of people in their 30s

• 'I'd fire his ass.' And yes, apparently one can say ‘ass’ in a major newspaper

• I was safer in Viet Nam

