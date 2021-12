Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 20:07 Hits: 2

Russia continued to ramp up rhetoric against Kyiv as U.S. President Joe Biden held talks with Ukraine's leader and was to offer security reassurances nine eastern European NATO allies amid a Russian military buildup near the Ukrainian border.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-ukraine-pressure-gerasimov/31602039.html