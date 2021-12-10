EU Seeks To Offer Legal Protection to Digital Platform Workers

Category: World Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 01:53 Hits: 9

The European Union presented a program proposal to clarify the legal status of digital workers, which represent a significant portion of the population.

The Commission says it aims to establish a solid status for that percentage of the population who work as delivery drivers, chauffeurs and couriers, which European companies consider to be self-employed in the provision of services.



The Commission will use five fundamental criteria: the fact that a platform sets remuneration levels, supervises services remotely, allows workers to choose their schedules or refuse tasks, imposes the use of uniforms, or even prohibits working for other companies.

The Commission states that once two of the five essential parameters are met, the platform will be considered an employer, subjecting it to comply with its labor law obligations as decreed by each country.

The package also implements greater transparency on the operation of algorithms in the mobile applications used to operate.

Although initially the companies affected will be those acting in the delivery of meals (such as Deliveroo) on the use of chauffeur-driven vehicles (such as Uber), an estimated 500 digital companies are employing some 28 million people currently in Europe.

Fearing an increase in legal proceedings with "disastrous consequences for workers, restaurants and the economy, the platforms are vehemently opposed to any significant re-qualification of workers, warns the Federation of Delivery Platforms Europe.

