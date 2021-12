Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 23:43 Hits: 10

A US federal appeals court on Thursday rejected former president Donald Trump’s bid to prevent the release of White House records relating to the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211209-us-appeals-court-rejects-trump-bid-to-block-release-of-documents-on-capitol-siege