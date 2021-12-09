The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Chief Justice denies ‘emergency’ request to block TSA from enforcing mask mandate

Category: World Hits: 5

Chief Justice denies ‘emergency’ request to block TSA from enforcing mask mandate

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has denied an “emergency” request to temporarily block the Transportation Security Administration from enforcing President Joe Biden’s TSA mask mandate.

Bloomberg Government’s Ellen Gilmer broke the news:

The request came from two men, a Washington, D.C. resident and a Sanford, Florida resident.

They claim the mandates “exceed” TSA’s authority. They also claim the mandates “run afoul of the 10th Amendment,” “violate the constitutional guarantee of freedom of travel,” violate the Fifth Amendment’s right to due process, violate the “Air Carrier Access Act,” and are “arbitrary and capricious.”

READ: Revealed: Mark Meadows possessed 'insane' blueprint for military seizing ballots after Trump's 2020 defeat

The Chief Justice offered no comment.

At least 49 studies prove masks work to reduce the spread of the deadly coronavirus. More than 800,000 Americans will have died from the disease by the end of this year.

image
john-roberts-has-refused-to-preside-over-trump-s-second-impeachment-schumer-reveals.jpg?id=23479297&width=980

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/12/john-roberts-mask-mandate/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version