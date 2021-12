Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 19:57 Hits: 7

Macron called for a united Europe, with France set to assume the rotating EU presidency. He voiced distrust in the UK government and said he didn't want to "politicize" sport ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

