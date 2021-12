Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 12:46 Hits: 2

Amelie Mauresmo has been appointed as the director of the French Open, the country's tennis federation (FFT) said on Thursday, becoming the first woman to lead the Roland Garros tournament.

