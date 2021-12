Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 21:07 Hits: 7

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday that the United States was "outraged" by reports that Myanmar soldiers rounded up and killed 11 people in the northwestern region of Sagaing after their charred remains were discovered in a village. Read full story

