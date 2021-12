Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 19:06 Hits: 6

Many South Africans see a boycott of the Miss Universe pageant in Israel as a chance to stand up for Palestinians – and against injustice.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Africa/2021/1209/Beauty-pageant-boycott-Why-Miss-South-Africa-is-on-her-own-in-Israel?icid=rss