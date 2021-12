Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 14:24 Hits: 3

The European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve’s new monetary-policy strategies now look like a case of adapting the general staff manual to fight the last war. The recent sharp increase in inflation on both sides of the Atlantic means that central bankers must again concentrate on their traditional task.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/rising-inflation-return-of-conservative-central-banking-by-daniel-gros-2021-12