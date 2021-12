Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 15:20 Hits: 4

In addition to prolonging the COVID-19 pandemic and threatening the economic recovery, the new Omicron variant is a reminder that our system for managing global health emergencies remains woefully inadequate. Until we can ensure rapid production and equal availability of vaccines globally, the coronavirus will remain in charge.

