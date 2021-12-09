Judge tells Sean Spicer he has nothing to offer public, denies his attempt to get back in government

Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 20:50 Hits: 7

On Monday, with all of the hoopla around the unconscionable upcoming debt ceiling face-off and announcements of right-wing conmen retiring to work on other scams, a federal judge denied a motion by former White House press secretary Sean Spicer and ex-Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich in Washington blocked Spicer and Vought from being allowed back on the board of the U.S. Naval Academy while a lawsuit the two men have filed for wrongful dismissal proceeds.

This did not surprise anyone with any knowledge of the case, as Spicer and Vought have virtually no legal foot to stand on. Also, anyone appointed by Donald Trump to anything is almost by default incompetent at whatever it is they have been appointed to do. In the ruling, Judge Friedrich wrote that besides the fact that “the Court concludes the plaintiffs are unlikely to succeed on the challenge to their removals,” a sufficient grounds to deny Spicer and Vought’s motion, the claim that the Biden administration was silencing “dissenting views” was hogwash.

Friedrich wrote that Spicer and Vought “give no indication that their views on the governance of the Naval Academy actually differ from the other Board members.” The idea that the public is being denied anything because these two lackeys were sent packing is a frivolous claim not backed up by reality.

In September, President Joe Biden’s White House sent letters to about 18 of the Trump allies that had been squeezed into military service academy advisory positions just before Trump’s term ended. Those letters offered up a choice: resign or be fired. Spicer, along with Nazi sympathizer and fake aristocrat Sebastian Gorka, were on the list of people getting the proverbial pink slip.

According to Bloomberg News, Trump administration officials have set up a nonprofit legal outfit, the America First Legal Foundation, to carry out legal sideshows like Spicer and Vought’s lawsuit against the Biden administration. Gene Hamilton, general counsel for the group and a former Department of Justice attorney under Trump, released a statement saying, “We are disappointed by the decision to deny immediate injunctive relief to our clients. While we believe that our arguments should have prevailed, we are evaluating the court’s opinion and will make decisions about seeking further review in consultation with our clients.”

Gene Hamilton is the Trump attorney who worked hard to make sure that immigrant families could be detained beyond 20 days. He was a part of the team of people who created the family separation policy, one of the worst human rights abuses in our country and on our border in recent memory. Spicer and Vought will not win their lawsuits, nor is that the purpose of these lawsuits. The fact that Sean Spicer has been allowed on television to pretend he does not continue to be complicit in the lies and corruptions of a shameful administration does not change the fact that he continues to be a dangerous liar.

