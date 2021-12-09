Perdue confirms he would do anything Trump wanted him to do to cheat his way to victory

Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 14:01 Hits: 6

If you're a Georgian looking for a candidate who will gladly cheat on Donald Trump's behalf in spite of the evidence or even the law, former Sen. David Perdue is your guy.

After saying virtually everything except "I will cheat for Trump" in his candidacy announcement earlier this week, Perdue, who is primarying GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, just came right out and confirmed that he would have cheated for Trump last fall.

Asked by Axios if he would have certified the state's 2020 election results as governor, Perdue said not on his watch.

"Not with the information that was available at the time and not with the information that has come out now," Perdue said, without saying exactly what "information" he was referencing. "They had plenty of time to investigate this. And I wouldn’t have signed it until those things had been investigated and that’s all we were asking for."

Um, Georgia conducted three recounts of the results, one by hand, and none of them turned up evidence of widespread fraud.

But Perdue didn't stop there. He also said he would have called the state legislature into a special session, not to overturn the November result, but to amend the state's campaign laws before the January runoffs in which he fumbled his reelection bid.

In Perdue's words, the special session was necessary to "protect and fix what was wrong for the January election."

The only thing supposedly “wrong” and needing a “fix” from the November election in Georgia was the fact that Joe Biden won and Trump lost. Still, Perdue insisted this wasn't a case of sour grapes.

"I’ve never asked for a reversal," he said of his runoff loss to Democrat Jon Ossoff. "What I’ve asked for is to get this cleaned up, to make sure that our elections going forward are fair and can rebuild the confidence of people.”

If in that Axios interview, Perdue gave any indication whatsoever of what specifically was wrong with the 2020 election or his runoff, Axios certainly didn't include it in the piece.

But Perdue almost surely didn't offer specifics because there were no irregularities—much less pervasive fraud—to be found.

Perdue’s main point was this: Regardless of having zero evidence of fraud, he wouldn't have certified the election results for Biden, leaving an opening for exactly the type of coup Trump repeatedly sought to inspire in a variety of ways and settings.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2068269