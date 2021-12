Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 19:08 Hits: 2

The Czech government has approved the deployment of up to 150 soldiers to help Poland stop migrants entering from Belarus, amid on ongoing crisis on the European Union's eastern flank that the West has accused Minsk of orchestrating.

