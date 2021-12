Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 19:35 Hits: 2

Bosnia-Herzegovina's top court has confirmed the indictment of the Balkan country's security minister, who is accused of abusing his official position over the irregular sale of weapons and military equipment a decade ago when he held the post of defense minister.

