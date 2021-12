Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 09:56 Hits: 8

New German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has begun her inaugural trip to some of Germany's neighbors. First stop: Paris. She has pledged to put international climate policies front and center.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-s-new-foreign-minister-to-put-climate-high-up-on-diplomatic-agenda/a-60065408?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf