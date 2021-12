Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 15:35 Hits: 7

Shrouded in toxic smog, New Delhi has shut down schools and workplaces. Though nations pledged to move away from coal at the UN climate summit, India is reluctant to replace the polluting fuel source.

