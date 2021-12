Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 09:09 Hits: 9

(Reuters) - The Biden administration is moving to tighten enforcement of sanctions against Iran and send a top-level delegation to the United Arab Emirates next week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing senior U.S. officials. Read full story

