Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 12:32 Hits: 3

After more than a year of war in Tigray, Ethiopia's ethnic divides now run deeper than ever. This will make it hard for the country to heal if peace ever comes.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ethiopia-s-tigray-conflict-threatens-to-break-country-apart/a-60054980?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf