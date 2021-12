Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 00:56 Hits: 3

A sweeping executive order signed by the US president calls for the federal vehicle fleet to go electric by 2035 and for all government buildings to use green energy.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/biden-signs-order-to-make-us-government-carbon-neutral-by-2050/a-60063188?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf