Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 07:09 Hits: 7

To reestablish itself as a stalwart democracy, the United States is hosting a virtual summit to counter authoritarianism, fight corruption and promote human rights. What, if anything, can we expect?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/will-the-us-summit-on-democracy-deliver/a-60036228?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf