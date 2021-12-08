The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Johnson aide resigns over lockdown party comments as UK implements ‘Plan B’ Omicron measures

Johnson aide resigns over lockdown party comments as UK implements ‘Plan B’ Omicron measures British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised and his adviser resigned on Wednesday after a video emerged of senior aides joking about a Christmas party at Downing Street last year when social events were banned under Covid-19 rules. Later Wednesday, Johnson announced tighter coronavirus restrictions amid a surge in Omicron cases, including guidance to work from home and mandatory Covid passports. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211208-uk-s-johnson-apologises-for-video-of-aides-joking-about-christmas-lockdown-party

