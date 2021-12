Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 02:47 Hits: 7

Jordi Fauli is the seventh chief architect of Barcelona’s iconic Sagrada Familia since Antoni Gaudi began work on the basilica in 1883, and he had been expected to oversee its long-awaited completion.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211209-barcelona-s-sagrada-familia-adds-new-tower-after-nearly-140-years-under-construction