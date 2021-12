Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 08:40 Hits: 7

BERLIN (Reuters) - Legal standards on the treatment of migrants must be upheld at the EU's border with Belarus, Germany's Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Thursday, as she and her EU counterparts met to discuss what the bloc has called a hybrid attack by Minsk. Read full story

