New 'survival guide' helps Thai students fight sexual harassment, power abuse

New 'survival guide' helps Thai students fight sexual harassment, power abuse Members of a group called “Bad Student” have been staking out the entrances of secondary schools and handing out “student survival guides” as part of a campaign launched November 12. Our Observer, who lives in Bangkok, says the group of young people wants to help students navigate the authoritarian culture at Thai schools, which it says creates an environment promoting sexual and physical violence.

https://observers.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20211208-thailand-survival-guide-school-protest-sexual-harassment-abuse-power

