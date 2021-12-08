‘Families have a right to know’: The effort to identify migrants lost at sea

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 14:35 Hits: 2

The Atlantic crossing to Spain's Canary Islands is one of the most common, as well as most dangerous, routes used by migrants trying to reach Europe. So far this year, 937 people have died or gone missing on such voyages, a fivefold increase from 2019. For worried relatives, trying to find information about loved ones lost at sea can be almost impossible. Now though, some NGOs are running programmes to help families trace those who have gone missing, though doing so is an immense challenge.

