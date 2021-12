Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 15:23 Hits: 2

Britain and Canada on Wednesday announced they were joining their allies Australia and the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics in a move to protest China’s human rights record.

