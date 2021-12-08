The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

As social unrest explodes in French West Indies, chlordecone is key to the crisis

As social unrest explodes in French West Indies, chlordecone is key to the crisis The current social unrest in Guadeloupe and Martinique has brought international attention back to the critical issue of chlordecone pollution in these Caribbean islands. This highly toxic insecticide, banned since 1993 throughout France and its territories, is currently undergoing intense scientific study to understand its harmful effects on the human body and ecosystems. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20211208-as-social-unrest-explodes-in-french-west-indies-chlordecone-is-key-to-the-crisis

