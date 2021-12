Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 17:44 Hits: 10

LONDON (Reuters) - British researchers on Wednesday started recruitment for a clinical trial to test antiviral COVID-19 treatments for use in people early on in the disease who are at higher risks of complications, starting with Merck's molnupiravir. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/09/britain-starts-recruiting-for-real-world-covid-antiviral-trial