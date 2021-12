Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 18:36 Hits: 8

GENEVA (Reuters) -Governments need to reassess national responses to COVID-19 and speed up vaccination programmes to tackle Omicron, though it is it too early to say how well existing shots will protect against the new variant, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/09/act-now-to-curb-omicron039s-spread-who039s-tedros-tells-world