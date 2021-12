Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 19:21 Hits: 8

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The World Food Programme (WFP) has suspended food distribution in Ethiopia's Kombolcha and Dessie towns after looting of supplies that staff were unable to stop due to intimidation, including being held at gunpoint, the United Nations said on Wednesday. Read full story

