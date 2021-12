Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 17:14 Hits: 10

Facebook has long been criticized for not doing enough to protect its platform against hate speech and misinformation. Now, Rohingya refugees are taking the company to court, saying posts on Facebook helped incite religious violence in Myanmar.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Technology/2021/1208/Why-Rohingya-refugees-are-suing-Facebook-for-150B-in-US-court?icid=rss