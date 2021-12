Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 16:57 Hits: 7

The 81-year-old, three-time World Cup winner is 'stable' and expected to be released in a few days, his doctors said.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/12/8/brazil-football-legend-pele-back-in-hospital-for-colon-tumour